MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky bears the responsibility for the collateral damage that occurred as a result of Russia’s strike on Sumy, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also called France and Britain's plan to station a "multinational peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine insane.

TASS has compiled her main statements.

On Sumy strike

Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy. "Faced with the facts, Zelensky had to dismiss the head of the Sumy military administration [Vladimir] Artyukh. In fact, he thus confirmed the charges against him."

"Coalition of the willing" loses its marbles

The "coalition of the willing’s" plan to send a "multinational peacekeeping contingent" to Ukraine is "insane."

Despite their efforts, France and the United Kingdom "cannot unify support" for this plan.

Most of the members of the "coalition" see such a military intervention as unfeasible without US backing: "Judging by the current discussions, Washington still has no intention of becoming involved in such an adventure. It seems to be realistically assessing where all this could lead."

On weapons supplies to Kiev

When discussing the next arms package to Ukraine, Europe feels "increasingly detached from the United States" in this matter, while the United Kingdom and Germany are taking an active role in the process.

On moratorium on strikes on energy facilities

Russia has again recorded Ukraine's non-compliance with the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities: "The Ukrainian military conducts drone strikes on the infrastructure of the Russian fuel and energy sector literally every day. Since the so-called energy truce was declared, over 80 such attacks by the Kiev regime have been documented."

Transformers, electrical substations and gas infrastructure were targeted in the Ukrainian attacks: "We have already sent all this data to international organizations and the US side. And we will continue to do so."

On Kiev’s crimes

Russia has evidence of Kiev's atrocities in the Kursk Region, and the information discovered is "not for the faint of heart."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his numerous assistants, envoys and special representatives, as well as relevant international organizations are "not fulfilling their mandate well": "Where are your statements, your concerns, your press releases, your words of sympathy at least at briefings and press conferences, where are the specialized briefings or interviews on this subject? There is none of this."

On the detention of Gagauzia head

The Moldovan authorities are "actively attempting to dismantle" Gagauzia's autonomy. Its head Evghenia Gutsul was detained "under an obviously far-fetched pretext."

Russia "strongly condemns the totalitarian methods of the Moldovan authorities that are being applied to Gagauzia and call on specialized international structures to pay attention to the blatant violation of human and national minority rights and to force Chisinau to stop strangling the Gagauz people."

On Estonia’s actions

Russia will respond proportionately if Estonia, a NATO member, attacks Russian ships in the Baltic Sea.

Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.