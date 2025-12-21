Dmitriev arrives at negotiating platform on Ukraine in Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, December 21. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has arrived at the site for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Miami, a TASS correspondent reports.

Negotiations with the United States started on Saturday and will continue on Sunday. The meeting will be attended by special representative of the US president Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

The day before Dmitriev told Russian journalists that the talks were constructive.