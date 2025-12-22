Security agencies maintain constant contact across CIS — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Relevant agencies across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) stay in constant contact on issues of security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an informal CIS summit.

"The fight against terrorism and extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption remains a key area of cooperation between Commonwealth states," the Russian leader noted. "Close operative contacts between security agencies and competent bodies have been established for these purposes," he added.

"An action plan in the anti-terrorist sphere until 2028 and a CIS outer border control plan until 2030 are currently being implemented," he shared.