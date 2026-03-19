Number of foreigners involved in terrorist activities in Russia triples — prosecutor

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The number of foreigners involved in terrorist activities in Russia has tripled, Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan said.

"Along with the growing involvement of teenagers in terrorist activities, the number of foreign citizens and stateless persons involved in such crimes, including illegal migrants, tripled," he told an expanded board of the Prosecutor General's Office with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the answer to these challenges should be the reorganization of public migration administration. "However, the effectiveness of the new divisions of the internal affairs bodies does not fully meet these goals yet," Gutsan said. In 2025, prosecutors suppressed over 30,000 violations related to improper control over the stay of migrants, maintaining a register of controlled persons, and their expulsion.

He demanded that prosecutors organize continuous supervision in this area.