Russia begins mass production of Vorobey-15 bomber drone

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Mass production of the Vorobey-15 multirole bomber drone has begun in Novosibirsk, Andrey Bratenkov, Executive Director of the Spektr Design Bureau, told TASS.

"We have begun mass production of the Vorobey-15 octocopter – a transport platform for delivering ammunition, a bomber for heavy munitions. Our capacity allows for a monthly production of about 1,000 aircraft. If necessary, if there is demand, production can be increased to 10,000 items per month. The aircraft trials are currently underway in the special military operation zone," Bratenkov said.

The Spektr Design Bureau noted the drone’s excellent maintainability. "The Vorobey-15 is highly repairable; we’ve designed it so well that it has a more than tenfold safety margin. Breaking this drone is very difficult. Furthermore, each drone has a generous repair kit, which includes arms, bolts, plates, motor mounts, and two motors. Our goal is that nothing should interfere with the combat mission. This aircraft will be used in combat, so it must be as reliable and robust as possible," Bratenkov emphasized.

The Vorobey-15 bomber drone carries a payload of 15 kg.