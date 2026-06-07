Israel to extend its control of Gaza Strip up to 70% of its territory — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 7. /TASS/. Israel intends to expand its military presence in the Gaza Strip and establish control over 70% of its territory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting.

"In the Gaza Strip, we are squeezing Hamas from all sides. We currently hold over 60% of the Strip's territory, and we will soon reach 70%. We are not allowing them to rearm or harm us, and we are also eliminating their senior commanders," he said, as cited by his office.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory. Phase two of the Gaza peace plan envisages the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures, including the Board of Peace.