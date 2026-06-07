Top Armenian security official acknowledges membership in both EAEU and EU incompatible

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan acknowledged to reporters that the republic’s potential EU membership could clash with its role in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"At present, there is no such issue on our agenda. I mean the issue of holding a referendum to discuss our EU membership. We have always stated that as long as relations with the two organizations, I mean the EU and the EAEU, can be balanced, we will pursue this agenda. Today, too, we can see that these agendas are compatible, and we will continue our work in this direction," Grigoryan said. "The two organizations are compatible, but we have also said that membership in both organizations is incompatible. But we are confident that the level of relations that we maintain with the EAEU as a member country and our relationship with the EU can be balanced," he said.

Yerevan has for a while been talking about plans to deepen integration with the European Union. On March 26, 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the EU. However, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed that Yerevan did not intend to leave the EAEU and expected to maintain membership in the organization while pursuing EU integration for as long as possible. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, however, that integration with the EU would automatically put an end to Armenia’s cooperation with the EAEU, depriving the country of the benefits it gained from EAEU membership.