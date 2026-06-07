French intel services help Armenia block pre-election criticism on the web — JDD

PARIS, June 7. /TASS/. French special services have actively helped the current Armenian authorities to block criticism of the country’s government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself on the internet ahead of a parliamentary election, according to Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

"Against the `dissidence’, the Armenian authorities benefit from the enthusiastic support of French intelligence. The officers of the special VIGINUM unit track down and block comments on the internet that contradict the official narrative," the French weekly reported.

A corresponding agreement on information policy between the two countries was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Yerevan, the newspaper continued. In response to a reporter’s question about the difference between Paris’ actions and the `interference’ in Armenian affairs of which Macron has accused Russia, the French leader explained this as a "political stance" and "support to a reliable partner," JDD recalled.

"Any information compromising Pashinyan now passes through additional filters put in place by French cyber officers," Le Journal du Dimanche wrote.

Armenia is holding a parliamentary election this Sunday, with 16 parties, including the ruling Civil Contract party led by Pashinyan and two coalitions, taking part. According to Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission, 2,485,232 citizens are eligible as voters.

Pashinyan himself has already cast his ballot in the election at a polling station in the Armenian capital.