US, Iran may have already reached accord on final version of agreement — Fidan

ANKARA, June 7. /TASS/. The United States and Iran have probably reached accord on the final wording of their deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"I am very optimistic because I hold regular consultations with both sides, with the Pakistani mediator and with several other regional players concerned," he said in an interview with the South Korea-based JTBC television channel.

"We are doing everything we can to help them (the United States and Iran - TASS) to reach an agreement. But there are certain technical details. I think that both sides have reached general accord on the final wording of the initial draft agreement. I hope we will be hearing good news very soon," the Hurriyet newspaper quoted him as saying.

He also commented on Israel’s stance amid the diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran. "Currently, Israel thinks that any agreement between the United States and Iran in its current format contradict its interests. That is why it is sparing no effort to derail or sabotage the talks," the top Turkish diplomat explained.