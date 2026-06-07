Top Russian senator advises Zelensky to cancel his ban on negotiations with Moscow

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’d better cancel his instructions banning any talks with Russia now that he has dared address Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter, Russia’s upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko argued.

"Now that he is writing letters to our president, he should have written at the beginning of his letter, ‘I cancel my order prohibiting negotiations with you,’ before proceeding," the top Russian senator told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

According to her, achieving peace requires a real dialogue while Europe has proposed a mock negotiation. "You put forward a plan, your proposal," she suggested.

Earlier this week, Zelensky released an open letter on his website, inviting Putin to hold a meeting in a third country and end the conflict. The Russian leader reacted to the letter at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by saying that he does not see the point in such a meeting for the time being.