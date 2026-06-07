Three people injured as Energodar comes under massive Ukrainian attack last night — mayor

MELITOPOL, June 7. /TASS/. Three civilians were injured as Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), came under massive Ukrainian attack last night, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

"Last night, the city came under a massive attack from Ukrainian troops. Unfortunately, three civilians were injured," Pukhov wrote on his Max channel.

According to him, two bank offices and a residential building were damaged, with one apartment burned down.

By attacking the Zaporozhye nuke plant, Kiev seems to be pursuing the task of "terrorizing" the staff, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment.

On June 5, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and Likhachev announced a "silence regime" around the ZNPP to allow for repairs of one of the two backup power lines to the nuclear facility, damaged in hostilities and not operating since March 24.