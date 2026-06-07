Russian air defenses down 500 Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed 11 glide bombs and 500 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Air defense capabilities downed 11 glide bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 500 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops sustained more than 1,300 casualties across all sector of the line of engagement, according to data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The enemy lost more than 210 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, and over 190 troops in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West. As a result of actions by the South and Center Battlegroups, Ukrainian personnel losses exceeded 120 and 310 respectively. Also, the Ukrainian army lost more than 450 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the data showed.

Scope of Russian attacks

Russian aircraft, drones, and artillery struck various Ukrainian military facilities in 141 locations over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a daily report.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the battlegroups of the Russian Armed Forces struck patrol motorboats, fuel depots, transport, energy and port infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops, as well as sites for the assembly and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry specified.

According to its data, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 157,827 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,652 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,253 field artillery guns and mortars, and 63,522 units of special military automotive equipment.