GENEVA, June 7. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb rejected allegations by Western special services about Russia posing a threat to Baltic states.

The Finnish leader answered in the negative to a question of whether he thinks Russia is going to attack some NATO countries, say Baltic states, after the special military operation or already now, as reports from Western intelligence services suggested. Stubb emphasized in an interview with Neue Zuercher Zeitung that he “reads all reports from special services” and does so “very carefully.”

At a meeting with global media leaders hosted by TASS on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed allegations that Russia is plotting to attack Europe as not just nonsense but a deliberate provocation to intimidate the population in Europe.