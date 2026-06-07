YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Voting at Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Armenia is over as polling stations closed at 8:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, vote turnover at 5:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) was 48.92%. Voter turnout at the previous early parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021 was 38.17% as of 5:00 p.m. local time.

As many as 647 international observers, including 328 from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), and more than 2,600 observers from local civil control organizations. As many as 181 foreign and 71 local media outlet were accredited to highlight the polls.

Sixteen 16 parties, including the ruling Civil Contract party led by Pashinyan, and two coalitions, took part. To win seat in the legislature, a party needs to garner at least 4% of votes and a bloc - 8-10%. Elections will be recognized valid, regardless of the voter turnout.