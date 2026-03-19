Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries to respond to escalation with escalation — top diplomat

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries of the Persian Gulf will respond with escalation to any escalation on the part of Iran, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

He accused Iran of resorting to "blackmail aimed at achieving its political goals."

"They apologize, but their apologies sound just as a yet another attempt to blackmail our countries. Any escalation will be met only with escalation in respose," the minister said following a meeting of 12 top Arab and Islamic diplomats in Riyadh, aired by Al Hadath.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed hope that "Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries will cease."