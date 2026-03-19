Projectile hits vessel near Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre said that an unknown projectile hit a vessel seven kilometers away from Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone, which houses a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 4NM east of Ras Laffan, Qatar. It has been reported to UKMTO that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile," the organization said.

All crew members are reported safe and well, the report says.

State-run oil and gas company Qatar Energy said on March 18 that its industrial site in Ras Laffan came under a missile attack. The Defense Ministry of Qatar confirmed that the missiles came from Iran. Later, Qatar energy said the site came under another missile attack in the early hours of March 19, and a "sizeable fire" broke out there as a result.