Tug damaged after strike against Ras Laffan in Qatar

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. A tug flying the flag of Qatar sustained damage as a result of air defense interceptions after the Iranian strike against the Ras Laffan industrial zone, UK-based marine security company Ambrey informed.

"A Qatar-flagged tug was impacted by debris from an aerial defense interception 3 nautical miles southeast of Ras Laffan. The impact resulted in damage to a bridge window," the company said.

"No injuries were reported to the crew," it noted. According to the automatic identification data for ships, "the vessel departed the area and repositioned further northeast of the port following the impact," Ambrey added.