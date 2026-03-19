European Commission awaits replacement of Hungary’s Orban, Belgian PM admits

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever admitted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is very much interested in having Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban replaced in the April 12 election.

"Perhaps it is necessary to wait for the elections in Hungary," the Belgian head of government said upon his arrival at the EU summit that will focus on overcoming the Hungarian and Slovakian veto on a 90 billion euro funding package for Ukraine in 2026-2027. "Mrs. von der Leyen discussed this situation at the latest meeting of the coalition of the willing on Ukraine. She told everybody that she has a decision in her pocket to continue the financing for Ukraine," he told reporters.

"Perhaps, this would be complicated before the elections in Hungary, I have an impression that this became part of his [Orban’s] election campaign. Anyway, it is necessary to implement the decisions that have been made here in Brussels," he noted.

Hungary and Slovakia vetoed the move to give Kiev a 90 billion euro loan and approve the 20th sanctions package on Russia after the European Commission had taken no effort to reopen oil supplies to the two countries through the Druzhba pipeline, blocked by Ukraine on January 27, for a month. Both countries have insisted that transit be resumed immediately as they dismiss allegations by Kiev and the European Commission about damage to the Russian oil pipeline as a lie.