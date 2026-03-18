MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Constraints in oil and gas supplies because of the conflict in the Middle East will lead to halted production facilities in a number of countries, aide to the Russian President and chairman of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

The belief that the allies’ relationship with the United States will save from an economic crisis fades amid the conflict in the Middle East, Patrushev noted.

"Constraints of energy resource supplies will inevitably lead to a halt of energy-intensive production facilities in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and the European Union member-countries," he said.