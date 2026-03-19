Dmitriev calls strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field tipping point

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev called the strike on facilities of the Iranian South Pars gas field, which caused a fire, a "tipping point" in a post on X.

This is how he reacted to a White House publication citing statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the situation around the gas field.

On situation with the gas field

US President Donald Trump stated that Israel would no longer strike facilities of Iran’s South Pars gas field. The United States knew nothing about the attack, and Qatar was not involved in it in any way or had any idea it was coming, he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. The American leader believes the Jewish state carried out the strike out of outrage at what was happening in the Middle East.

According to Trump, only a small portion of the field’s facilities were damaged. He emphasized that Israel would no longer strike the extremely important and valuable South Pars gas field unless Iran made an unwise decision to attack a completely innocent party, Qatar in this case.

On Wednesday, the head of the Assaluyeh District administration in Iran's Bushehr Province reported that a fire had broken out following an attack by Israel and the United States at several facilities in the South Pars gas field. In this regard, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it would attack oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.