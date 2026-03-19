US congresswoman reveals 'orchestrated campaign' to sabotage ties with Russia

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. US House Representative Anna Paulina Luna argued that a campaign to increase tensions with Russia is currently taking place in the United States.

"I am seeing what appears to be an orchestrated campaign to increase tensions with Russia, relying on planted sources," Luna noted in a post on X. However, she added, the United States and this administration are "actively involved in peace talks with Russia and those efforts will not be sabotaged by anyone."

"I am sharing this information with the American people because a great deal of misinformation is currently circulating on this topic," the congresswoman from Florida concluded.