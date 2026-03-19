Russia to continue to supply energy to its partners despite sanctions — energy ministry

NEW DELHI, March 19. /TASS/. Russia will continue to work with its long-term partners and supply energy resources despite external pressure and sanctions, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.

"Russia will continue to work with all its partners, long-term and constructive partners, on a market basis. Sanctions are an unconstructive and illegal tool that only harms consumers and the global market as a whole. We will continue to work with our partners regardless of the pressure they try to put on us," he said on the sidelines of Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Asked about India increasing purchases of Russian oil amid the conflict in the Middle East and Moscow's readiness to meet this demand, Sorokin said that Russia "supplies its entire production volume to the global market." "And we will continue," he added.