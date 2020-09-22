US sanctions addiction well-known around the world, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The United States is addicted to sanctions, and hardly anyone approves of this in the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, responding to a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Earlier, Pompeo spoke about possible consequences over the situation with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny.

"As for the US sanctions addiction, it is difficult to name it in another way, it is well-known to everyone, to all countries of the world, and hardly anyone approves of such activity," Peskov said.