Fast preparations, possible results: Kremlin on Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump occurred under tight deadlines, yet all necessary parameters were successfully met, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also cautioned against making forecasts about the summit’s outcome, emphasizing the unpredictability of the discussions.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Kremlin official regarding the upcoming encounter.

Preparations

"Preparations for the Putin-Trump meeting took place within a very short timeframe, but all parameters were met."

Agenda

The leaders are expected to discuss the Ukrainian settlement: "The matter is very complex and multifaceted." Currently, they are examining the Ukraine conflict between Russia and the US, and the Ukrainian side's perspective is considered relevant for subsequent stages of negotiations.

Possible results

Russia and the US do not intend to produce any formal document based solely on the summit's discussions: "However, given that there will be a joint news conference, the president will outline the range of agreements and understandings that can be achieved." Peskov cautioned against attempting to predict the summit's outcome, calling such efforts "a big mistake": "Let's see how the conversation unfolds."

Witkoff's visit to Russia

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow and his discussions with President Vladimir Putin on August 6 were deemed productive: "We exchanged signals, which facilitated the organization of a high-level meeting."

Visas for Russian journalists

The Kremlin official attributed difficulties in obtaining US visas for Russian journalists to what he described as America’s "loss of the knack" for issuing them. Peskov stated, "It was the Americans who, three and a half years ago, initiated the idea of curtailing all processes related to bilateral relations, including consular services."