Moldova preserves broad treaty base with Russia, CIS — envoy

CHISINAU, July 18. /TASS/. Despite Chisinau’s declared policy of severing ties, Moldova still maintains a substantial treaty framework with Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told TASS in an interview.

"Moldova has not withdrawn from approximately 280 agreements with Russia and CIS countries. Therefore, a substantial legal foundation for developing relations remains valid, no matter what," the diplomat noted.

According to Ozerov, Chisinau’s aspiration to join the European Union does not necessarily conflict with maintaining constructive ties with Moscow. "We see no issue here. Numerous countries successfully engage with the EU while also developing relations with Russia. This is a normal and practical approach to international cooperation," he emphasized.

Two years ago, the speaker of Moldova’s parliament and the head of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, Igor Grosu, said the country would gradually withdraw from the CIS. His pro-European government announced plans to denounce 119 out of 282 agreements signed within the CIS. Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said that Chisinau did not intend to denounce any crucial agreements for the country.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Chisinau’s policy duplicitous, noting that, having declared their desire to leave the CIS, the Moldovan authorities are in no hurry to give up the socio-economic advantages of participation in the Commonwealth. Moldova’s attitude towards the CIS began to shift after Maia Sandu won the presidential election in 2020, proclaiming a course of integration with the EU and refusing to participate in CIS summits.