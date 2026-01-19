Exhibition featuring Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov opens in Doha

DOHA, January 19. /TASS/. The official opening ceremony of the military ship exhibition, featuring the Russian Pacific Fleet’s multipurpose frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, took place at Hamad Port in Doha, according to a TASS correspondent. This event marked a significant highlight of the 9th International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

The festivities commenced with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurating the main pavilion at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Monday morning. Subsequently, a presentation showcasing warships from Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and France was held at Hamad Port. The host nation also displayed the landing ship Al-Fulq. During the event, the Emirati Navy Command and international delegations inspected the arriving vessels, including the Marshal Shaposhnikov. These ships will be open to the public from January 20 to 22.

Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organizing Committee, highlighted the exhibition’s significance, stating it has become "the largest and most comprehensive in the event’s history." He emphasized that a key feature of DIMDEX remains the participation of foreign warships, which are showcased at Hamad Port.

Running from January 19 to 22 in Doha, DIMDEX 2026 continues its tradition of bringing together defense ministers, naval representatives, and military manufacturers from around the world. Notably, for the first time, the Emirati defense conglomerate EDGE is participating as both an exhibitor and sponsor, reflecting the event’s expanding regional influence and its role as a hub for innovation. Over 200 exhibitors and more than 130 official delegations are taking part in this prominent gathering.