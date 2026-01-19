Belarus invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has invited Belarus to join the Gaza Board of Peace as a founding member, Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankov said.

"The Belarusian side has received a personal message from US President Donald Trump to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. It invites Belarus to become a founding member of the Board of Peace in the context of the settlement efforts in Gaza," the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to the spokesman, the president responded positively to the invitation. "Our position is as follows: we are ready to take part in the work of the Board of Peace in the hopes that this organization will expand its authority far beyond the frames of its initially suggested mandate. It will make it possible for it to take an active part in global processes of the settlement of any international conflicts, which, in the long run, will help build a new architecture of security promoted by Belarus in recent years," Varankov said.

Belarus, in his words, highly appreciates that the US side views it as a state capable of undertaking responsibility for building enduring peace and investing in a safe and prosperous future for new generations. "We also view this invitation as an acknowledgement of the Belarusian president’s personal merits and international authority," the diplomat stressed.

According to earlier reports, many other world leaders have received similar invitations. The Board of Peace is expected to start its work during the second phase of the peace plan that Egypt, Qatar, and the US brokered between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and is looking at this option.