Trade relations between Russia and China are at their all-time high — envoy

BEIJING, October 28. /TASS/. Trade and economic relations between Russia and China are at their all-time high and retain potential for expansion, Boris Titov, co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace, and Development, who is currently in China on a working visit, told TASS.

"Currently, Russian-Chinese trade and economic relations are at their highest point. In accordance with the direction set by the leaders of our countries, bilateral political ties are at the highest level, and the development of trade and economic contacts is a natural trend," he noted. Titov also added that "Russian-Chinese trade and economic relations retain significant reserves for expansion" and indicated that the volume of trade with China could potentially grow to the level of earlier indicators of turnover between Russia and the EU, which is about $6 billion.