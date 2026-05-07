BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. Former German Foreign Minister (1998-2005) Joschka Fischer, a prominent figure of the Green Party, has issued a stark warning: unless Germany shifts its current political trajectory, the nation risks devastating economic and social collapse.

Speaking on ZDF television, Fischer warned, "If we continue down this path, our country faces ruin. It will be an economic catastrophe that could also lead to the disintegration of the welfare state." His words underscore the urgency he perceives in addressing Germany’s mounting challenges.

Fischer also voiced his expectations for Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "He must take the lead. He must persuade others. And that requires a clear understanding of what he is advocating," Fischer emphasized, calling for decisive and informed leadership.

May 6 marked the one-year anniversary of the German government’s formation under Chancellor Merz, a coalition comprising the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). Recent polls reveal a significant decline in support for both parties, with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) gaining ground - some surveys now place it as the most popular party in the country.

Germany has been grappling with a prolonged economic crisis in recent years. The downturn was initially triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been further exacerbated by the cessation of Russian gas supplies, compounding the nation’s economic and social difficulties.