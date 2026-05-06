IDF ready to resume large-scale operation against Iran — Israeli chief of staff

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military is ready to resume its large-scale operation against Tehran and has prepared a list of targets in Iran, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

"In Iran, we have an additional series of targets ready to be struck. We are on high alert to return to a powerful and broad campaign that will enable us to deepen our achievements and further weaken the Iranian regime," the IDF press service quoted Zamir as saying.

According to him, Israel has "a historic opportunity to change the regional reality in this multi-front operation."

"Cooperation and coordination with the United States military are ongoing, and we continue to monitor the situation," he added.