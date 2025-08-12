Alrosa reports IFRS net profit up 11% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The net profit of Alrosa under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) gained almost 11% during the first six months of 2025 and totaled 40.6 bln rubles ($509.1 mln), the Russian diamond miner said in its report.

Revenues from sales plummeted 25% to 134.3 bln rubles ($1.7 bln). The pre-tax profit ticked up by 0.3% in the reporting period to 46 bln rubles ($576.8 mln).

The raw diamonds estimate of the company contracted to 115.9 bln rubles ($1.45 bln) in money value. Total reserves of the company in value terms added 1.4% to 234.2 bln rubles ($2.93 bln).