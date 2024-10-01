Installation of mobile shelters in public places finalized in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, October 1. /TASS/. Authorities in Sevastopol have installed approximately 600 mobile shelters across the city, so that residents can take cover in case of attacks, Director of the Sevastopol Public Security Department Alexey Krasnokutsky reported at a city government meeting.

The decision to install the shelters was made after Ukraine attacked the city's civilian infrastructure with ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on June 23. The shelters were reported to be placed at public transport stops, as well as in parks and common areas throughout Sevastopol.

"We installed 100% of the shelters that we had planned," Krasnokutsky stated. During the meeting, Mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev also instructed officials to consider the installation of additional mobile shelters based on requests from residents.