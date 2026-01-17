Family of five, cafe staff injured in gas explosion in Russia’s Stavropol Region

STAVROPOL, January 17. /TASS/. A family of five and a cafe’s owner and staff were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Russia’s Stavropol Region, sustaining burns of varying severity, district head Oleg Borzov reported on Telegram.

"According to information received from the medical institution, the injured include three cafe employees, among them the owner, who sustained injuries and burns of varying severity. They have been taken to a medical facility for treatment," he wrote.

The injured family of five reportedly have "third-degree burns," but "their lives are not in danger," the district head noted.

The explosion occurred at a cafe on the federal highway Kavkaz in the afternoon of January 17, causing a 150 square meter fire that was localized. The matter is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office, and a criminal case has been opened.