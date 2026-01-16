MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The liberation of the Zhovtnevo settlement in the Zaporozhye Region allowed Russian troops to gain a foothold on the western bank of the Gaichur River, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry specified that during combat operations, servicemen of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of Battlegroup East crossed the Gaichur River and liberated the Zhovtnevo settlement in the Zaporozhye Region, breaking down the resistance of the enemy on a fortified line of defense.

"The liberation of Zhovtnevo allowed us to strengthen the position on the western bank of the Gaichur River, enlarge a bridgehead, and create conditions for further advancement in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

As a result of the offensive, Battlegroup East units crushed the enemy defense, liberating an area of over 6 square kilometers. The Russian forces eliminated during the fighting a large number of enemy personnel and equipment, including more than 15 Baba Yaga-type heavy hexacopters used by the Ukrainian military for delivering strikes and resupply.