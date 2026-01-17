Ninety-nine Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 99 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the night, on-duty air defense capabilities eliminated and intercepted 99 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 29 drones over the Belgorod Region, 12 drones over the Kursk Region, four drones over each of the Rostov and Astrakhan regions, two drones over the Republic of Crimea, 47 drones were destroyed over the waters of the Black Sea, and one drone over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the Defense Ministry said.