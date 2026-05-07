Ukrainian court clears Timoshenko of all restrictions, including foreign travel ban

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has lifted all restrictions imposed on the leader of the Batkivshchina opposition party, Yulia Timoshenko, rejecting a motion by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to extend them.

"The suspect is obliged to show herself at any request from a NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) detective, a SAPO prosecutor and/or the court; [and] to inform a NABU detective or a SAPO prosecutor if her place of residence or job address change," the court statement says.

However, the ban to leave the country, to communicate with members of the parliament and to use her foreign passport has been lifted.

Early on January 14, Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities searched the Batkovshchina party office in Kiev in connection with the case involving the bribery of lawmakers. Timoshenko was charged with offering illegal benefits and faces five to ten years in prison. According to audio recordings released by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), she offered lawmakers $10,000 per month to vote a certain way in parliament.