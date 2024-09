DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian assault squads have broken through the Ukrainian defense lines near Kleshcheyevka in the area of Artyomovsk in the DPR, a source told TASS.

"Our assault squads have accomplished the impossible - they broke through the enemy's defenses near Kleshcheyevka," the source said.

He added that the Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses on this section of the frontline.