Minsk can rebuff any aggressor with tactical nukes, Oreshnik missiles — security official

MINSK, January 16. /TASS/. The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons and Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles on Belarusian soil and the presence of Iskander-M tactical missile launchers can inflict irreparable damage on any potential aggressor, State Secretary of Belarus’s Security Council Alexander Volfovich said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today media outlet on Thursday.

"With the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, the head of state remedied the strategic mistake of the 1990s, which deprived us of this key factor of preventing aggression against our country," the top security official said.

"Now a decision has also been made to deploy the Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range missile system in Belarus. Therefore, our country will have a strike capability at its disposal that makes it possible to deliver irreparable damage on any potential aggressor: the Iskander-M missile system, tactical nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik," he elaborated.

The Belarusian military-industrial sector "is also developing actively" today, he pointed out.

As an example, he referred to the domestically-made Polonez multiple launch rocket system, which "is no inferior to similar foreign systems in terms of its performance and by some parameters outshines these weapons, in particular, the HIMARS MLRS."

Belarus also produces various types of unmanned aerial vehicles that are indispensable in successful combat operations, he said.

"Also, the systems of territorial defense and people’s militia that have been established give the state defense a truly national character," the top Belarusian security official said.