MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Paratroopers from Russia’s Pacific coast region of Primorye captured and repaired a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In one of the battles in the Kursk area, paratroopers from Primorye seized a Soviet-made BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, which was outfitted with a defective US-made M240 7.62-mm machine gun. After repairs, it was put back in order. The trophy BMP-2 was also repaired and went back to running condition," it said.

According to the ministry, the enemy is suffering serious losses of personnel and equipment in fighting in the Kursk area, abandoning positions and leaving behind West-provided weapons. Paratroopers continue to make steady headway in their zones of responsibility.