Kiev launches five attacks on Russian energy sites over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime launched six attacks on Russian energy infrastructure sites over the past day in violation of the Russia-US agreement on halting such strikes, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Five Ukrainian army attacks on the Russian energy facilities were reported over the past day," the ministry’s statement reads.

"On April 11, in the Zaporozhye Region, at 02:00 a.m, a transformer was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on a 35 kV electric substation [Chubarevka of the State Unitary Enterprise "Tavria-Energo"], the statement reads.

"Power outages led to electricity blackout in five settlements (about 1,650 people) in the region," the ministry said.