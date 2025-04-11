FACTBOX: Mankind sends 631 people into space in recorded history

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. In recorded history, 631 people from 43 countries have journeyed to outer space, including 82 women from 13 nations.

These figures include professional space travelers, non-professional astronauts, and space tourists. The United States has sent the most astronauts to space (369 people). It is followed by both the Soviet Union and Russia (138 cosmonauts), China is third (24 people). In addition, 14 people from Japan, 13 Germans (including from the former German Democratic Republic), 11 Canadians, ten French nationals, eight Italians, and three people from Saudi Arabia have made orbital spaceflights. Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Israel, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sweden and Great Britain have each sent two people into space. One person each from Australia, Austria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Brazil, Hungary, Vietnam, Denmark, India, Spain, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Cuba, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Mongolia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Syria, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, Czechoslovakia, Switzerland and South Africa have also travelled into the cosmos.

The world record for most time spent in space is held by Russian cosmonaut and Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko, who has spent 1,110 days, 14 hours, 57 minutes in space over five missions. Kononenko notably worked as a TASS special correspondent on the International Space Station (ISS) from September 2023 to September 2024.

Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov’s name is also etched into the history books as the first person to perform a spacewalk, doing so on March 18, 1965 during the Voskhod-2 space mission.

The first woman to travel into space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova. On June 16-19, 1963, she made her historic space flight on the Vostok-6 spacecraft, which circled the Earth 48 times. On July 25, 1984, another Soviet cosmonaut, Svetlana Savitskaya, became the first woman to perform a spacewalk.

US astronaut Sunita Williams holds the record for the most cumulative spacewalking time by a female astronaut — 62 hours and 6 minutes. Her fellow American Susan Helms shares the record for the longest single spacewalk: 8 hours, 56 minutes.

Russian cosmonauts Kirill Peskov and Alexey Zubritsky, who are currently on the ISS, and US astronauts Nichole Ayers and Jonathan Kim (crew members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission and the ISS Expedition), as well as taikonauts Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze (members of the Shenzhou-19 crew), who are working at China's Tiangong National Station, are currently performing their first orbital flights.