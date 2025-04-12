Trump admits tariff exceptions for some countries

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. The United States could introduce exceptions for a number of countries from reciprocity tariffs, US President Donald Trump said, adding that 10% is a tariff floor.

"Yeah, obviously, it could be a couple of exceptions, you know, but I would say 10% is the floor," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Baseline tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, while individualized ones became effective on April 9. Russia is not on the list. Trump has also announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations. During this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect.

The American leader has said that he is open to discussing the size of duties with trading partners, adding that he does not rule out extending this three-month pause.