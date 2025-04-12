Lavrov, his Turkish counterpart discuss Black Sea situation in Antalya — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in the Black Sea and the Middle East at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF25) on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During their conversation, Lavrov and "Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a detailed discussion on key aspects of the international and regional agenda, including the developments in the Middle East, North Africa, Transcaucasia, and the Black Sea region," the ministry specified.

Addressing the forum, Lavrov said that he had handed over a list registering all Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities over the past three weeks, "the same that we have passed over to the Americans, the United Nations, and the OSCE," to his Turkish counterpart.

The two top diplomats exchanged opinions on the pressing issues relating to the political dialogue between Russia and Turkey as well as cooperation in trade and energy. Lavrov and Fidan also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings between the two countries.