Houthis report another attack on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

DUBAI, April 11. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have again hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, spokesman for the group’s armed forces Yahya Sarea said.

"As part of the resistance to the American aggression against our country and in retaliation for America’s crimes against our people, missile troops, drone units and naval forces continue striking the enemy’s warships headed by the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern part of the Red Sea," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, "in recent hours," rebel forces have delivered a series of strikes on the US aircraft carrier with the use of cruise missiles and drones. "Continuing our defense operations, we reiterate that the enemy has failed to do harm to Yemen’s military potential," he added.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) wared Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.