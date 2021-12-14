Russian Accounts Chamber selected as auditor for UN agency

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian Accounts Chamber was chosen as the external auditor of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). This is the second international organization to be audited by the Russian authority for the next two years, the Chamber said.

"Winning the tender for the CTBTO PC audit once again underscores the recognition of our professional experience and competencies by the international community," department director Elena Boitsova said in a comment.

The Russian Accounts Chamber earlier obtained the right to audit UNIDO in 2022-2023.