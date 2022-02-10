Poll reveals only a third of Americans can find Ukraine on a map

NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. Only one-third of US residents can locate Ukraine on a map of Europe, a poll published on Wednesday by Morning Consult shows.

The poll says only 34% of respondents could correctly locate Ukraine on the map. According to the illustration provided, respondents, while trying to guess where Ukraine was, indicated locations from Iceland to North Africa.

Among those who could not find the country on a map, 37% were in favor of sending arms to Kiev, while among those who correctly indicated the location of Ukraine, 50% of these respondents supported such measures. That said, 58% of the respondents who correctly found the Eastern European country on a map supported imposing the most stringent sanctions package in the event of a ‘Russian invasion of Ukraine’, while 41% of those who couldn’t find Ukraine on a map backed such a move.

Opinions regarding the supply of additional weapons to Kiev are equally divided - 41% of those polled support such a move, while 42% opposed it. At the same time, 29% of respondents are in favor of sending American troops to Europe, even if it risks their lives.

The poll was conducted on February 7, among a representative sample of 2,005 Americans.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an ‘invasion of Ukraine’ have been increasingly echoed throughout the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an ‘empty and groundless’ escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that any attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.