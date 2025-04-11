Russia-US prisoner exchanges help rebuild trust, says Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Washington help reinforce trust that was damaged by the previous US President Joe Biden’s administration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Politics should aim to achieve something meaningful, enhance people’s lives. This was the second prisoner swap in recent weeks," he pointed out following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers in the Kazakh city of Almaty. "This helps rebuild the much-needed trust. However, it will take time to fully restore trust, as it was severely undermined and disrupted by the Biden administration," Lavrov added.

According to him, Moscow and Washington jointly initiated the recent prisoner exchange. "The idea came simultaneously from both sides. I am confident that any humanitarian act is always positive, even if it involves two people reuniting with their loved ones," Lavrov noted.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier that Russian national Arthur Petrov had returned home as part of the swap. He was arrested in Cyprus in August 2023 at Washington’s request and charged with illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia. Petrov was extradited to the US in August 2024. According to the FSB, he was exchanged for Ksenia Karelina, detained in Russia’s Yekaterinburg in February 2024. Karelina, a dual Russia-US national, had been collecting funds for the Ukrainian army since February 2022. On August 15, 2024, a court found Karelina guilty of high treason, sentencing her to 12 years in a penal colony.