Russia's cultural identity resonates with African 'ubuntu' philosophy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The values of collectivism, solidarity, and mutual assistance embedded in Russian cultural identity resonate with the African philosophy of "ubuntu," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for African media outlets timed to coincide with the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

"Russia is an old and trusted friend of Africa. The values of collectivism, solidarity, and mutual assistance are at the core of the Russian cultural code, which is generally in line with the African philosophy of Ubuntu - 'I exist because we exist'. On this sound basis, we will develop our friendship and cooperation, while respecting each other's civilizational features. Constructive and forward-looking partnership is essential for the well-being of our peoples," the foreign minister stressed.

Lavrov also voiced confidence that the ministerial meeting in Cairo will "lay the groundwork for the third Russia-Africa Summit in 2026 and give it a new impetus."