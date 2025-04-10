MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Europe has become synonymous with "crisis," its leadership can no longer secure the support of its citizens and has lost everything it was entrusted to govern, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said in an interview with TASS.

The head of state was asked about the persecution of prominent European political figures, including Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu and Marine Le Pen, leader of the parliamentary faction of the French party National Rally. "Leaders who enjoy popular support are being targeted through such operations and abuses of the judiciary - which, in our case, is not even defined in the Constitution - in an attempt to eliminate them, whether in Romania, France, or here. The same is happening in Germany, as far as I am aware, with regard to the AfD (Alternative for Germany)," he said.

Dodik noted that "representatives of the current Brussels mainstream no longer feel safe, and the Europe they were entrusted to govern has been lost". "Today, Europe is synonymous with crisis. It is precisely due to their inability to secure public support - because they themselves created this crisis - that they resort to such dramatic and radical methods," he emphasized.

He expressed the view that Austria, and specifically the Freedom Party of Austria, could become the West’s next "victim". "The same thing happened earlier in the US with regard to [US President Donald] Trump - practically the same methods. Persecution, a new accusation every day, a new court, a new prosecutor’s office," Dodik recalled. According to him, "unfortunately for this liberal establishment, if it can even be called that, everything is changing, and things are no longer as they were just six months ago.".