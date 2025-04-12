MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Certain types of Western weapons proved to be ineffective during hostilities in Ukraine, Ukrainian lawmaker Yegor Chernev said.

Chernev, who heads the Ukrainian parliament’s national security committee, said some of Western weapons were nothing but "partners’ money going to waste."

"M982 Excalibur is an example of it. It’s an artillery shell with GPS guidance system that costs tens of thousands of dollars and is ineffective when electronic warfare systems are used," he explained.

On Thursday, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that almost all military equipment supplied by Germany to Ukraine is unsuitable for combat. The newspaper referred to a classified report by the deputy military attache of the German embassy in Kiev. He read it out at the end of January at a training facility for junior officers in Delitsch (Saxony). The report outlines the Ukrainian army’s experience using military equipment from Germany. Thus, feedback from Ukrainian troops indicates that most of the weapons Germany has sent to Kiev are not even used.

Some of the reasons cited are overly expensive ammunition and what they called "vulnerable" equipment that "can hardly be repaired at the front.".